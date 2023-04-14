‘Like the movies, I wish…: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out heartbreaking letter to late dad2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:46 PM IST
- Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika in a heartfelt letter expressed her feelings towards her late father
Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika has read out a heartfelt letter that she wrote after the demise of the actor. On his birthday on Thursday, she read it out from a photo of the letter on her phone. Satish Kaushik died on 8 March following a cardiac arrest at the NCR where he came to attend a friend's holi bash. The actor attended the holi celebrations of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai one day before his demise. His sudden death sent shock waves to the entire film fraternity along with his fans and followers. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who hosted a musical night to remember his late friend Satish Kaushik on his birthday anniversary on Thursday revealed why he decided to celebrate than mourn the demise.
