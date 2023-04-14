Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika has read out a heartfelt letter that she wrote after the demise of the actor. On his birthday on Thursday, she read it out from a photo of the letter on her phone. Satish Kaushik died on 8 March following a cardiac arrest at the NCR where he came to attend a friend's holi bash. The actor attended the holi celebrations of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai one day before his demise. His sudden death sent shock waves to the entire film fraternity along with his fans and followers. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who hosted a musical night to remember his late friend Satish Kaushik on his birthday anniversary on Thursday revealed why he decided to celebrate than mourn the demise.

Talking to ANI, Anupam Kher said, "Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life.

Vanshika read: "Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive."

"I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever."