"I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever."