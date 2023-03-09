Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on 9 March, reportedly from a heart attack. Many noted personalities including PM Modi have mourned the death of the legendary actor. The last rites of Satish Kaushik will be conducted in Mumbai at 5:00 PM, according to news platform News18.

The post-mortem report of the actor has revealed that the sudden demise was due to cardiac arrest. "Cardiac arrest for the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said sources of the news agency ANI.

Delhi Police also carried out routine proceedings under CrPC Section 174 to ascertain if the death occurred under any mysterious circumstances or of unnatural causes.

Kaushik's manager Santosh Rai brought him to the hospital around 12.10 AM when he complained of breathlessness. The actor was reportedly in Delhi at a friend's place where he went to celebrate the festival of Holi.

PM Modi on Thursday also condoled the demise of Satish Kaushik and called him a creative genius who won hearts. "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor and performed at various stage shows in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to step up his acting career. He played small roles in various films, but his role as Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' made him a household name.

Kaushik also wrote the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed hit films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He produced films like 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

(With inputs from agencies)