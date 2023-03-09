Satish Kaushik's last rites to be conducted in Mumbai at 5 PM: Reports2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- Many noted personalities including PM Modi have mourned the death of the legendary actor Satish Kaushik
Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on 9 March, reportedly from a heart attack. Many noted personalities including PM Modi have mourned the death of the legendary actor. The last rites of Satish Kaushik will be conducted in Mumbai at 5:00 PM, according to news platform News18.
