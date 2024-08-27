Satish Kumar named new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board

  • The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Satish Kumar.

Updated27 Aug 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Satish Kumar will hold charge till the date of his superannuation.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Satish Kumar as new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indian Railway Board.

Kumar will hold charge from September 1, 2024, till the date of his superannuation and his re-employment on contract basis w.e.f. 01.01.2025 till 31.08.2025, on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the DoPT notification.

Kumar will replace Jaya Verma Sinha who has been appointed as Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) administrative member.

According to the Railway Board, Sinha will retire on August 31st from the Board and after that will join CAT as an administrative member.

Sinha took charge as the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board on September 1 last year, becoming the first woman to be appointed to the top post.

A fortnight ago, ACC cleared a series of high-profile bureaucratic appointments in various ministries, marking a reshuffling of leadership in key departments, including new postings across finance, defence.

Recent appointments

IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police who will head the force after the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

— CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh was given "additional" charge of the National Security Guard (NSG) following the appointment of Prabhat as J&K Police DGP designate.

— Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan, presently serving as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, was appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

 

— Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency.

— Finance Secretary T V Somanathan was named as the new Cabinet Secretary by the government for a tenure of two years. He will succeed incumbent Rajiv Gauba, who completes his unprecedented five-year term in the top bureaucratic post this month-end.

 

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:15 PM IST
