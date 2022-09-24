Satya Nadella coins new word ‘Productivity Paranoia’, amid moonlighting debate

The ongoing moonlighting debate in India has seen top IT firms with unwelcome scrutiny on employees. Moonlighting refers to employees taking up side gigs to work on more than one job at a time. Companies like Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have criticised the idea and termed it as ‘unethical’ and cheating. Wipro has further gone and fired 300 of its employees after finding out that they were working with one of its competitors at the same time.

