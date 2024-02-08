Satya Nadella's Microsoft to train 2 million Indians in AI by 2025. Details here
Microsoft will partner with the Indian government and state governments to provide AI training to students, job seekers, government officials, and nonprofit organizations as part of the ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative.
In a significant skilling initiative in India, Microsoft aims to equip 2 million people with AI skills by 2025. The initiative called ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA is part of Microsoft's 'Skills for Jobs' program, which is designed to empower India's workforce with future-ready skills.