Satya Niketan building collapse: Owner, wife get 14-day custody; FIR flags construction despite load concerns

A Delhi court on Monday sent Satya Niketan paying guest (PG) accommodation owner Hariram Gupta and his wife Urmila Gupta to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the building collapse that killed seven people, Bar and Bench reported.

Advertisement

Their son, Mahesh Gupta, has been sent to police custody for two days. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Bhavya Kharail, the media outlet reported.

The development comes as the Delhi Police investigation into the September 6 collapse has raised questions over construction and renovation work at the building, which was being used as a boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building? ⌵ The Satya Niketan building collapsed during ongoing repair work, raising concerns over illegal construction and safety compliance, which reportedly included adding four upper floors without proper authorization. 2 Why were the owners of the Satya Niketan building arrested? ⌵ Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta were arrested for their alleged roles in the building's collapse, which resulted in seven deaths. They are facing charges of culpable homicide and negligence. 3 How did the Satya Niketan collapse affect student accommodation in Delhi? ⌵ The collapse highlighted the inadequate safety regulations for student accommodations in Delhi, prompting calls for more inspections and the construction of safer hostels, as only a small fraction of students currently have access to collegiate housing. 4 What demands have been made to improve safety in student housing after the collapse? ⌵ Following the collapse, demands include conducting structural audits of accommodations, establishing a public database for student housing safety, and expanding government hostel capacities for students. 5 What actions did the Delhi government take following the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ In response to the collapse, the Delhi government ordered the sealing of illegal five-storey buildings and increased inspections of PG accommodations to enforce safety regulations.

FIR alleges four floors were added despite load concerns According to the FIR, the building was several years old and its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had constructed four upper floors allegedly for rental income.

Police have also alleged that further construction work was underway when the structure collapsed, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

The FIR claims that the owners were aware that the existing building's foundation could not bear the additional weight, but construction was allegedly carried out despite the concerns. Police have said the additional load potentially endangered people living in the building.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm, with police receiving information at approximately 1.34 pm that a PG building had collapsed and students were trapped inside.

Basement renovation was underway ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant in the FIR, said police found the entire building collapsed when they reached the spot.

The structure was being used as a PG accommodation for students and other residents, according to a local inquiry cited in the FIR.

Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, the fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances were deployed at the site.

Advertisement

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal had earlier said that renovation work was underway in the basement before the collapse.

Poswal said Hariram had admitted to overseeing the renovation. An injured labourer also told police that construction activity was taking place in the basement.

Advertisement

Delhi High Court seeks answers on building permissions The arrests and FIR allegations come as the Delhi High Court also took up a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the tragedy.

The petition seeks ₹1 crore compensation for the families of the victims, besides a structural audit of PG accommodations and hostels.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia heard the PIL on Monday and warned the government that it could not wash its hands of the tragedy.

The court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into whether the collapsed building had been constructed with valid permission.

It also directed the civic authority to determine responsibility among officials for any lapse and inform the court about the action proposed against those found responsible.

Advertisement

Probe continues after seven deaths The collapse killed seven people, including students and workers.

The FIR said four people identified as Neeraj, 19, son of Gyanchand; Aaditya Kumar, son of Raju Kunar; Krishna, son of BK Bhardwaj; and four unidentified persons were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination.

The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar.

Meanwhile, following the tragedy, the Delhi government has ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centres across the city.

The police investigation and the proceedings before the Delhi High Court are examining different aspects of the collapse, including the building's construction, permissions and the renovation work reportedly underway before it came down.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Satya Niketan building collapse: Owner, wife get 14-day custody; FIR flags construction despite load concerns