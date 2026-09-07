Satya Niketan collapse: Why did Delhi Police arrest a retired IAF sergeant and family? What was found during probe?

The Delhi Police on Monday held a retired Indian Air Force Seargent, his wife, and their son in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse in the city that claimed six lives.

The police are investigating whether the property had proper authorisation and the family's role in the paying guest accommodation that was running in the building and the renovation work that was underway in the basement, which was the likely reason behind the collapse. Water accumulation in the basement may have also been behind the collapse.

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The three arrested have been identified as 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were Hariram Gupta and his family arrested in connection to the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta, and their son Mahesh Gupta were arrested because they are suspected of having a role in operating a paying guest accommodation in the building that likely contributed to its collapse. 2 What was found during the investigation of the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The investigation revealed that the building lacked proper authorisation, and there were ongoing renovation works in the basement, which likely contributed to the collapse, compounded by water accumulation. 3 How has the Delhi government responded to the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ In response to the collapse, the Delhi government has ordered a citywide sealing of illegal five-storey buildings and intensified inspections of nearby structures, particularly paying guest accommodations. 4 Should building owners in Delhi be aware of construction regulations after the Satya Niketan incident? ⌵ Yes, building owners should be acutely aware of construction regulations, as the incident has highlighted the consequences of neglecting safety norms and the initiation of strict actions against violations. 5 What measures are being taken to prevent future building collapses in Delhi? ⌵ The Delhi administration is conducting thorough inspections of buildings, enforcing safety protocols, and has mandated that any buildings violating construction norms, particularly illegal five-storey structures, will be sealed.

The Delhi Police said in a statement to ANI, "The building owners and beneficiaries — Hariram Gupta, 81, his wife, Urmila Gupta, 75, and their son, Mahesh Gupta, 52— have been apprehended and arrested in the case. During the investigation, it was found that the property is registered in the name of Urmila Gupta."

Hariram Gupta and Mahesh Gupta were the ones who managed and operated the property, the police also said.

"Hariram Gupta, a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force, has electricity connections for two floors in his name. Mahesh Gupta runs a hardware and paint shop and has two children," the police statement added.

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" In addition, searches are being conducted for the PG operators and the labour contractor. Their roles will also be examined, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly. The rescue operation has been completed by the agencies. A total of 12 people were rescued, of whom seven had died. The mortal remains of the deceased have been handed over to their families," the Delhi Police also said.

Was the building sealed last year? The five-storey building, which was almost 55 years old, had two rooms on each floor with two beds in each room which served as a boys' paying guest (PG) facility.

The police are also verifying claims of the building having been sealed last year, although the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has denied that any such action had taken place.

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PTI reported citing a police source that the structure, which was spread across 55 square metres, had no columns or beams for support.

Also Read | Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? MCD chief in focus after Satya Niketan building collapse

The source also told PTI that a copy of the rent agreement, which allegedly contains a clause that absolves the owner of all responsibility, is also under police scanner.

Authorities are also trying to establish whether the family owned or operated any other paying guest facility in the area.

A case has been filed against the accused at the South Campus Police Station under charges of culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others.

With agency inputs

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