Satya Niketan PG collapse: Delhi to seal all illegal buildings above 4 floors; strict action against erring officials

After a five-storey building collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, killing at least five students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordered the sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors immediately.

The civic body also promised strict action against officials found responsible for allowing such structures to be built.

“The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances,” Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi wrote on X.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the collapse of the Satya Niketan building? ⌵ The collapse was reportedly triggered by water accumulation in the basement due to recent rain, along with ongoing repair work that may have weakened the structure. 2 Why did the Municipal Corporation of Delhi decide to seal illegal buildings? ⌵ The MCD ordered the sealing of illegal buildings over four floors in response to the collapse, prioritizing safety and accountability for structures that violate construction norms. 3 How are rescue operations being conducted at the building collapse site? ⌵ Rescue operations involve multiple agencies, including the NDRF and Delhi Fire Service, deploying teams and equipment to search for trapped individuals and assist them with oxygen and medical support. 4 Should property owners be concerned about building regulations in Satya Niketan? ⌵ Yes, property owners should be concerned as many structures are illegally built beyond the permitted height, making them vulnerable to collapses and resulting in legal actions by authorities. 5 What are the consequences for officials found responsible for allowing illegal constructions in Delhi? ⌵ Officials responsible for permitting illegal constructions face strict actions, including potential dismissal, as mandated by the MCD following the building collapse incident.

“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” he said. “These orders will be implemented with immediate effect.”

According to news agency PTI, citing locals, the collapse was triggered by water accumulation in the basement following days of rain, coupled with ongoing repair work that may have weakened the structure.

However, MCD Deputy Commissioner (South) Rakesh Kumar said it is impossible to verify if repair work was taking place until the debris is fully cleared.

Illegal structure, violated norms A senior MCD official confirmed to PTI that the nearly 30-year-old structure—built on approximately 55 square yards in a resettlement colony—was illegal.

The ground-plus-four (G+4) building violated area norms that only permitted ground-plus-one (G+1) units. Officials said numerous similar illegal PGs and hostels have mushroomed in the neighbourhood.

Fifth floor under scanner A senior civic official confirmed that the structure lacked a sanctioned building plan and that the construction in its basement was unauthorized. The official explained that approving modifications to the basement of an existing building is impossible due to the inherent dangers involved.

“Permission for changes in the basement of a standing structure cannot be granted. It is hazardous. It is the failure of the field staff to detect the activity,” the official said.

Additionally, the official said that building a fifth floor violated Floor Area Ratio (FAR) regulations.

While resettlement colonies are bound by standard unit plans that restrict arbitrary expansion, the granting of freehold rights in 2011 is believed to have triggered widespread structural alterations and expansions in these areas.

Adjoining properties sealed Following the collapse, PTI reported that the MCD evaluated an adjacent building housing a girls' PG and found it to be dilapidated.

Kumar confirmed that the civic body has evacuated the building, relocated all tenants to the nearest community hall, and sealed the structure ahead of planned demolition.

He added that sealing operations were already underway in the area and that authorities would proceed with further strict measures.

Rescue ops continue Rescue efforts by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies remain underway. The NDRF has deployed two teams comprising around 70 personnel and a canine squad.

To assist anyone trapped inside, oxygen cylinders have been dropped beneath the rubble. While the exact number of individuals still under the debris is unknown, locals believe several people remain trapped.