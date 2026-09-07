Satya Niketan rescue ends after 24 hours, 7 dead: Delhi HC pulls up MCD, DU, orders probe — what we know

The rescue operations at the collapsed building's site in Delhi's Satya Niketan ended after 24 hours as search and rescue teams combed through the debris for survivors.

The tragedy has left seven people dead, officials reported.

Firefighters, police officials, as well as search and rescue teams carried on their search into the second day. Earthmovers were used to clear the debris while sniffer dogs were brought in to trace those trapped inside.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The specific cause of the Satya Niketan building collapse is still being investigated, but the Delhi High Court has highlighted the negligence of both Delhi University and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in ensuring appropriate safety measures. 2 Why did the Delhi High Court direct a probe into the Satya Niketan incident? ⌵ The Delhi High Court directed a probe to hold both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi University accountable for their roles in the tragedy, which resulted in seven deaths and raised concerns over the safety of student accommodations. 3 How are authorities responding to the collapse of the building in Satya Niketan? ⌵ Authorities are conducting rescue operations, sealing illegal buildings, and initiating a citywide safety audit to identify unsafe structures in response to the collapse at Satya Niketan. 4 Should students living in paying guest accommodations be concerned about safety? ⌵ Yes, the collapse has raised significant concerns about the safety of paying guest accommodations, as many are reportedly in violation of safety norms, leading to heightened calls for better regulations. 5 What measures has the Delhi government taken following the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The Delhi government has ordered a sealing drive for illegal buildings, intensified inspections of PG accommodations, and is conducting a comprehensive audit of safety standards in the area to prevent future tragedies.

At least 12 people were pulled from under the rubble, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, as per the Associated Press. Here is a list of those who passed away in the tragedy and those who are still admitted at AIIMS New Delhi:

Delhi High Court pulls up DU, MCD On Monday, the Delhi High Court pulled up both the Delhi University (DU) as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), saying that these institutions are also responsible for the tragedy besides the the building owners.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia pointed out that DU had failed to provide lodging for its students, which forced them to take shelter in a private paying guest (PG) accommodation, PTI reported.

The court made the remarks while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter related to the collapse.

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The court also directed the MCD to conduct a high-level inquiry into the collapse and ascertain whether the building had requisite permissions. It also directed the MCD to conduct a comprehensive audit of all paying-guest facilities that fall under its jurisdiction.

Authorities have been ordered to file separate replies to the petition within 10 days, and the matter has been listed for hearing on 25 September.

DU VC asks colleges to expedite hostel projects Yogesh Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, asked college principals on Monday to review the residential facilities of their students and to expedite hostel projects that are currently ongoing.

"Prof Yogesh Singh stated that the aim should be to provide residential facilities to the maximum number of students," the university said in a statement, as per PTI.

A meeting of all college principals was convened by Singh to discuss the tragedy. All participants observed a two-minute silence, honouring the memory of the deceased.

Students demand accountability, political mudslinging ensues before dust settles The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday demanded the resignation of MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar in the wake of the tragedy. Around 150 to 200 ABVP members gathered at the MCD headquarters on Sunday to protest against the body following the building collapse.

Members of student body KYS, along with other left-aligned student organisations, took part in a candlelight march to protest the death and demand accountability.

On the other hand, the BJP and AAP indulged in political mudslinging over the incident.

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On X, AAP accused Home Minister Amit Shah of inaugurating a party office in Goa while the building collapsed in Delhi.

"When a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, BJP, under Amit Shah, was busy inaugurating another office in Goa. BJP's priorities are its offices, not hostels for students," the AAP's official X handle said in a post.

In response, the BJP reminded AAP of the alleged 'Sheeshmahal' - former CM Arvind Kejriwal's official bungalow on which the then Delhi government had allegedly spent lavish amounts.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also said, "BJP MP and MLA were on the spot, helping the victims and ensuring no delay happens in administrative coordination. No one who flouted the rule will be spared. This is not AAP govt, this is BJP: It takes accountability, and it acts against the guilty."