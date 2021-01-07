Satya Paul, designer who created the ‘contemporary’ sari, dies at 79

“Owning a Satya Paul sari was the thing back then. It was the only designer brand selling saris at the time," recalled Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, who knew the self-taught designer before he became “the Satya Paul of the fashion industry". Paul started in the restaurant business, working with his father in Sarojini Nagar, then opened a clothing store and export business, and slowly moved up the chain to luxury fashion designer. By the mid-1980s, he had established Satya Paul as a premier design label. “He was among the very few Indians who were selling at top shops in the UK and France. He was a big hit in Japan; no Indian had reached Japan by then," said Sethi, who was a buying agent in the mid-1980s and would meet Paul regularly either at the latter’s South Extension store or farmhouse in Chhattarpur.