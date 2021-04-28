NEW DELHI: John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has decided to push its theatrical release date in view of rising covid cases and curbs in the country. The film directed by Milap Zhaveri was scheduled to hit screens for the Eid weekend in May along with Salman Khan’s Radhe . The latter has confirmed it will release in cinemas that are functional while premiering on the same day on an OTT and pay-per-view platform.

“In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film Satyameva Jayate 2 will now release on a later date," the team said in a statement.

To be sure, after a brief spell of hope instilled by new releases, cinemas across the country are staring at a dismal show again. Starting with Maharashtra and Delhi, movie theatres in several states have now been shut or are operating under strict restrictions. These could see April notch up a ₹200 crore loss at the box office.

With key territories like Mumbai off the radar, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre were the first to push back release dates.

To be sure, the latest curbs come at a time when some parts of the exhibition business were showing definite signs of recovery. Crime drama Mumbai Saga and Hollywood flick Godzilla vs Kong made more than 60% of their overall revenues from outside the top three multiplexes in independent properties in small towns. Trade experts say Satyameva Jayate would have catered to the same audience and that the Indian film business still needs that big Bollywood blockbuster to bounce back to recovery.

As things stand now, with several states under lockdown or under curfew and Hindi films deferred, that still seems some time away.

