Satyendar Jain: ED conducts searches at Delhi home minister’s residence

On June 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based firm.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on June 6, conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, ANI reported.
Union Minister Smriti Irani previously chastised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "ducking" her questions about Minister Satyendar Jain, who had been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, citing a High Court order that stayed a special court's order allowing Jain to have legal representation during the interrogation. Irani also added one more question to the list of ten she had posed to Kejriwal earlier this month during a news conference.
Irani, earlier this week, posed a set of 10 questions to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo hitting out over the arrest of Satyendar Jain after the latter was remanded to the ED custody till June 9.
Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister called the AAP leaders defending the Delhi Minister a "saga of lies".
"Saga of AAP's lies continues! Delhi HC has accepted ED's argument that Satyendra Jain who is accused of money laundering under PMLA must be denied his lawyer's presence during custodial interrogation. As Kejriwal Ji continues to duck 10 pointed questions, here's 1 more question," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal came out in the open to defend the arrested minister, claiming that the case registered against him is fake and politically motivated.
"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and the case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots; we can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on May 31.
Over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, currently in ED custody, have been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to an official notification. It happened after Jain had been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on May 30.
