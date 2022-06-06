Satyendar Jain: ED conducts searches at Delhi home minister’s residence

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and the case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots; we can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on May 31.