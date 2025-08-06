Satyendar Jain gets clean chit: Here's why CBI closed case against AAP leader – ‘no criminal activity’

Satyendar Jain gets clean chit: A special court on Monday accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report filed in a 2018 case against an Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister in Delhi and others related to alleged corruption in the hiring of a creative team for the department.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi noted that the "investigation found no criminal activity or wrongful loss to the government" in the case against Satyendar Jain. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said the investigating agency has not found any incriminating evidence against Satyendar Jain and others over such a long period, and further proceedings would serve no useful purpose.

What was the case against Satyendar Jain? The case against Satyendar Jain was related to alleged corruption in the hiring of a 17-member creative team for the PWD for various projects. The Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance filed a complaint and, on May 29, 2019, the CBI registered an FIR.

Also Read | Delhi court closes corruption case against Satyendar Jain after 4 years

The case involving Sayendar Jain registered on a reference from the office of the Lieutenant Governor of the NCT of Delhi alleged irregularities in the hiring of professionals, misuse of project funds, and violations of recruitment and financial rules. It said that a “Creative Team” of consultants was brought on board without following proper procedures.

"A preliminary enquiry was earlier conducted to look into the matter. It was alleged that the accused persons, while working in the capacity of public servants, deliberately changed the terms and conditions in the NIT so as to make the private company eligible for participating in the tender,” a CBI spokesperson had said after filing the FIR on May 29, 2019, news agency PTI reported.

The main allegation against Satyendar Jain was that Jain, the PWD minister and officials in the department, had ignored standard hiring practices followed by the government, altered the scope of work, and manipulated the process to favour an agency named M/s Soni Detective & Allied Services Private Limited.

What did the investigation find? In the Satyendar Jain case, the central investigation agency probed aspects relating to hiring, including the need to hire professionals, the recruitment process, approvals, and the use of project funds.

Four years after filing the FIR against Satyendar Jain, the CBI concluded that the need to hire professionals was justified. The agency filed a closure report, underlining that there was "no evidence of pecuniary advantage, conspiracy, or corruption."

The agency found that the hiring process had begun with an advertisement that attracted 1,700 applications for the jobs, and that the selections were based on merit.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP after Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested

The agency also found that the hiring of professionals was necessary due to urgent departmental needs and that no payments beyond approved limits had been made.

‘No Criminal Activity’ "The total investigation found no criminal activity or wrongful loss to the government, nor any pecuniary benefit to M/s Soni Detectives. No evidence of quid pro quo or conspiracy has emerged, and the acts of public servants do not constitute fraudulent conduct," it said.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said that the hiring process by the ministry headed by Satyendar Jain was justified because PWD faced a shortage of specialised staff in areas like urban planning and graphic designing, where no sanctioned posts or recruitment rules existed, making direct recruitment unfeasible.

"Therefore, hiring through an outsourcing agency was an accepted, common practice,” the court noted.

The agency said that the professionals were hired transparently through an open advertisement and interview process by a broad-based committee, including members from CPWD, DMRC, and HUDCO.

“It is also claimed that the qualifications of the selected candidates met general standards, many from reputed institutes, and some moved on to better jobs later, indicating no undue pecuniary advantage was gained,” it had said.

‘Selection of the agency was transparent’ The CBI investigation showed that the change in funding source was justified, as payments shifted from the “Barapulla elevated corridor” project to “Mohalla Clinics. " The same creative team served both, with the latter being a priority project fully funded by GNCTD.

The CBI said in the closure report that the agency's selection was transparent and fair giving Satyendar Jain and others a clean chit. Professionals from reputed institutes were hired, and the Engineer-in-Chief of PWD chaired the interview panel with other neutral officials to ensure fairness.

Recommending the rejection of a protest petition against its report, the CBI told the court that the petition does not provide any sufficient prima facie evidence from investigations or otherwise, warranting further inquiry.

The funds were used legitimately, with no misappropriation or mala fide intent, it said.

"When the investigating agency has not found any incriminating evidence over such a long period to prove the commission of any offence, particularly under the POC Act, 1988, further proceedings would serve no useful purpose," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said.

In the facts and circumstances mentioned above, in the absence of any evidence and sanction, the present final report for closure of the FIR is accepted, he said.

What did Satyendar Jain say? AAP slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly framing its leaders, including Satyendar Jain in false cases and questioned who would compensate the families for the emotional distress caused by the serious corruption allegations.

Remember, top AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain are accused in corruption cases and have been to jail only to be released on bail by the Courts.Speaking to PTI Videos in Chandigarh, Satyendar Jain said that when raids were carried out at his residence in 2019, the CBI did not find anything.

"This case was registered against me on May 29, 2019. My house was raided on May 30. It was national news at the time; every media channel was covering it. Everything was turned upside down. Books were searched. Even my children's bags were searched, but nothing was found," he recalled. Jain said the justice was delayed.

"What my family had to face was not right. I am the son of a teacher. Arvind Kejriwal had told me that if I joined AAP, we might be sent to jail. I thought it was a joke, but later I understood politics. There was no case against me before I entered politics. We have become an example for the middle class that if you dare to join politics, this is what will happen to you," he said.

What did other AAP leaders say? In a post on X in Hindi, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that all cases filed against his party leaders, including Satyendar Jain, are "false".

"With time, the truth will come out in all these cases. False cases were filed against us, and we were sent to jail. Shouldn't those who filed these false cases, and those leaders who ordered these false cases, be sent to jail? We were smeared with mud day and night, our families had to endure so much pain what about compensating for all that?" the AAP supremo said on X.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also posted on X after Satyendar Jain got a clean chit. “Three things cannot remain hidden for long: the sun, the moon, and the truth. Gautam Buddha. No evidence found against Satyendar Jain: CBI,” the former Deputy CM of Delhi said.

"The BJP put in all its might, but victory always belongs to the truth. Satyameva Jayate.

Are there other cases against Satyendar Jain?

When the investigating agency has not found any incriminating evidence over such a long period... further proceedings would serve no useful purpose.

Satyendar Jain is facing two other cases: one about the alleged disproportionate assets and another regarding the alleged corruption in a ₹571 crore project to install CCTV cameras in Delhi.

Both cases against Satyendar Jain are being heard in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court. Charges are yet to be framed in either of the two cases against Satyendar Jain.