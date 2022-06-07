Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED seizes 2.82 cr, 133 gold coins during raids linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Read here

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31
2 min read . 05:22 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • The ED conducted a day-long rain on 6 June at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based firm.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 2.82 cr of cash an 133 gold coins from unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his aide.

The ED conducted a day-long raid on 6 June where the money and gold coins were found. The ED also publicized images of the finding.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel has directed Satyendar Jain to be in ED's custody till 9 June. She attributed her decision to the need to to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Following the finding at the raid conducted by ED, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, “PM is after AAP, its govts in national capital and Punjab".

Jain is the minister of health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

See the pictures here

ED on 6 June, conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

In April this year, the ED had attached properties worth 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The ED had earlier, issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.

The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has defended the arrested minister, claiming that the case registered against him is fake and politically motivated.

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and the case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots; we can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on 31 May.

Kejriwal in February had said that he has learnt from sources the ED was going to arrest Satyendar Jain just before the Punjab assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after realising the BJP "would lose" the polls.

The AAP won the Punjab assembly polls in March and has formed its government in the border state with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.