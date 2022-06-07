In April this year, the ED had attached properties worth ₹4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe.
The ED had earlier, issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.
The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has defended the arrested minister, claiming that the case registered against him is fake and politically motivated.
"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and the case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely false. We have a very strict and honest government. We are hard-core patriots; we can get beheaded but can never betray the country. His arrest is politically motivated," Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on 31 May.
Kejriwal in February had said that he has learnt from sources the ED was going to arrest Satyendar Jain just before the Punjab assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after realising the BJP "would lose" the polls.
The AAP won the Punjab assembly polls in March and has formed its government in the border state with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.
