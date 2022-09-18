Satyendar Jain money laundering case: Delhi court to decide on ED's transfer plea tomorrow2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- The 57-year-old was arrested by the ED on 30 May under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act
NEW DELHI :The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea to transfer the money laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain will be decided upon by a Delhi court on Monday, 19 September.
The 57-year-old was arrested by the ED on 30 May under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta had posted the case for hearing on 19 September, after the anti-money laundering probe agency sought the transfer from the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to any other judge.
The agency, in its plea, has raised certain issues about the bail arguments being heard by Goel, who has frequently pulled up the ED over its investigation. Goel has been hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and his co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.
All three are currently lodged in judicial custody.
Satyendar Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings. The minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
Goel had recently allowed the ED to question Satyendar Jain inside the jail on September 16 with regard to the excise policy scam case, which has become a flashpoint between the city's AAP government and the Centre.
The special court had recently taken cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four companies allegedly linked to the minister, in the money laundering case.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has defended Jain as a "hardcore, honest patriot" who was being "framed in a false case". Kejriwal mentioned that the centre had wrongfully detained Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain.
