Satyendar Jain's another video from Tihar jail out, See what is he doing?

Amid the uproar of Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar jail, another CCTV footage has been surfaced on the internet, in which, the Delhi Minister is seen having a long conversation with some people in the jail, according to the news agency ANI.
After massage video, the jailed minister was seen getting proper food inside his cell. The jail sources also claimed that Satyendar Jain has gained around 8 kgs weight.
However, his lawyer had earlier claimed that the Delhi minister has lost 28 kgs while being in jail. This statement seems contrary to the CCTV footage that has been surfaced on the internet.
Take a look at the video below:
Currently, Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case.
This comes amid the uproar of Satyendar Jain's massage video from Tihar jail. He was heavily criticized by the opposition parties over his massage video in which he was seen taking foot and body massages from an inmate.
While the AAP had claimed that Satyendar Jain was receiving physiotherapy for a spinal injury, Tihar officials said the man who gave Satyendar Jain a massage no physiotherapist, but a rape accused.
Jain broke his silence and told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED). He said that the federal agency (ED) has been passing information to the media.
“I am defamed every single minute by their act," he said.
On Thursday, he also moved a court seeking restrictions on the media after his two videos went viral, putting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an embarrassing situation.
Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air/broadcast any clip of the CCTV related to him.
(With inputs from agencies)
