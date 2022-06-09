Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till 13 June, minister files bail plea

Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till 13 June, minister files bail plea3 min read . 03:48 PM IST
On Thursday Jain was produced in front of the Rouse Avenue District Court after nine days of ED custody after his arrest on 30 May.
NEW DELHI :Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been extended till 13 June by a Delhi court. He was taken into custody by the agency with relation to a money laundering case involving a company in Kolkata.
The Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also filed a bail application through his lawyer in court.
The ED on seized ₹2.82 cr of cash an 133 gold coins from unexplained sources, after conducting a day long search at the minister's place on 6 June. The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.
Jain is the minister of health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
On Thursday Jain was produced in front of the Rouse Avenue District Court after nine days of ED custody after his arrest on 30 May.
After the hearing, Jain was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up, as he complained of medical issues.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended the remand of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain till Monday. The court said, "He will be produced on Monday at 10.30 am." Earlier she had extended Jain's stay till 9 June attributing her decision to the need to unearth the larger conspiracy.
ED had sought an extension of Jain's custody for five days in order to confront him with evidence and documents recovered during the custody period.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju for ED submitted that during the remand they have conducted eight searches of premises of Lala Sher Singh memorial trust where Satyendar Jain was president.
However, Jain has denied that he was part of the trust during interrogation.
On the other hand, Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and N Hariharan opposed the extension of the remand saying that the recoveries are not connected with Jain. "ED has not asked any question about the gold and jeweler in the last two days," they submitted.
"ED doesn't have the jurisdiction to investigate the new recoveries. They should have informed the other agencies for investigation of the same," senior advocates submitted before the court.
They submitted that the alleged money laundering offence was finished at the moment when the Agricultural land was attached by the ED.
They also argued that Jain always cooperated in the investigation. "He was called by ED many times and his statements were recorded."
The investigation has been underway since 2017 and the minister was arrested on May 30.
Jain's counsel also opposed the contention of ED that Jain and his wife were connected with any trust. The court inquired from Satyendar Jain about his health and whether he was taking food properly during custody, to which he replied that he doesn't take food without going to the temple, "therefore he is taking fruits".
Jain also informed the court that despite health problems, he Jain is cooperating in the investigation.
"ED officials waste time, they don't ask me anything for hours. Now they are saying that I don't know how to write. I am a Minister and I know how to write," Jain said.
The Minister also said that he was not asked about the recovery of gold and cash, even after he asked them to question him on it.
"After reading the news of recoveries of gold and cash, I had asked the officials to ask me about that. They didn't ask me anything. Now they are saying that there is a need to interrogate about the recoveries," Jain said before the court.
