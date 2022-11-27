Satyendar Jain's video series: Latest visuals show housekeeping service in jail

The video dated September 12 shows that men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the minister's bed, and later, Satyendar Jain was seen interacting with other people inside the cell.
In a series of purported videos of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail, a new CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is being provided house-keeping services in the prison cell.
Currently, Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case.
Take a look at the video below:
Notably, this is the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged related to the jailed Delhi Minister.
The first purported visuals, appeared on November 19, showed the Jain was getting a full body massage, while the video clip surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources claimed that he had gained 8 kg weight instead.
The third CCTV footage came out on November 26, in which, Jain was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.
Following these videos, the Delhi Minister broke his silence and told a trial court Tuesday that he has been defamed every minute by the Enforcement Agency (ED). He said that the federal agency (ED) has been passing information to the media.
“I am defamed every single minute by their act," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, he also moved to court seeking restrictions on the media after his two videos went viral, putting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an embarrassing situation.
Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air/broadcast any clip of the CCTV related to him. However, the fourth video still came out today, Sunday.
Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air/broadcast any clip of the CCTV related to him. However, the fourth video still came out today, Sunday.