Satyendar Jain's video series: Latest visuals show housekeeping service in jail

The first purported visuals, appeared on November 19, showed the Jain was getting a full body massage, while the video clip surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources claimed that he had gained 8 kg weight instead.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}