The Supreme Court of India on Friday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail till 1 September, despite vehement opposition from Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain had bee arrested in a money laundering case. A Supreme Court bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh granted the relief to Jain after taking note of his medical report.

The ED in its argument opposing the interim bail noted that medical advice tendered to the AAP leader did not warrant the relief.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju strongly opposed the extension of bail and said Satyendar Jain should be evaluated independently by AIIMS, Delhi.

"We can take him to swimming pool for physiotherapy purposes. He wants a swimming pool in jail. If he wants we can take him to a swimming pool for aquatic exercise. All patients cannot afford a swimming pool.

"He does not require a single day of extension. There is nothing warranting the extension for even a day. Kindly look at the medical advice. Look at the type of medical advice," Raju said.

"What to do if he avails physiotherapy and you take his photograph and publish it," the bench said jokingly, in an apparent reference to a string of photographs of Jain being given special treatment inside Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, senior advocate for Jain, Manu Singhvi argued that the former Delhi minister is entitled to regular bail as he has been in jail for over 15 months. Referring to the senior AAP leader's medical condition, Singhvi said he is undergoing rehabilitation after a crucial surgery of the spine.

The doctors have suggested aquatic physiotherapy and he can walk only with assistance, Singhvi said.

"Bathroom only in a standing position, walk only with assistance," Singhvi read from the medical report.

The top court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. It had extended the interim bail by five weeks on July 24.

The ED had arrested him on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

