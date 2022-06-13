The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company
A Delhi court on Monday has court sends AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case. Satyendar Jain was arrested in a money laundering case connected with Disproportionate Asset (DA) case registered by CBI.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company. Jain has been arrested in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, according to ED officials.
The ED filed a money laundering case against the AAP minister based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.
More than ₹2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him, in a money laundering case. The ED has submitted that Jain was not cooperating in the interrogation. "He takes a very long time to write his statements," Raju submitted.
On the other hand, Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and N Hariharan opposed the extension of the remand saying that the recoveries are not connected with Jain. "ED has not asked any question about the gold and jeweler in the last two days," they submitted.
"ED doesn't have the jurisdiction to investigate the new recoveries. They should have informed the other agencies for investigation of the same," senior advocates submitted before the court.