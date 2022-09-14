Saudi ambassador among 5 envoys present credentials to President Murmu

President Murmu emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Envoys of five countries, including that of Saudi Arabia, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, President’s Secretariat said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Envoys of five countries, including that of Saudi Arabia, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, President’s Secretariat said in a statement.
At a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saleh Eid Al-Husseini and High Commissioner of Nauru Marlene Inemwin Moses presented their credentials to the president.
At a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saleh Eid Al-Husseini and High Commissioner of Nauru Marlene Inemwin Moses presented their credentials to the president.
Ambassador of Congo Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Czech Republic Eliska Zigova and Ambassador of Syria Bassam Alkhatib also presented their credentials to President Kovind.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ambassador of Congo Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Czech Republic Eliska Zigova and Ambassador of Syria Bassam Alkhatib also presented their credentials to President Kovind.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After the ceremony, the president interacted with the five envoys separately during which she congratulated them on their appointments.
After the ceremony, the president interacted with the five envoys separately during which she congratulated them on their appointments.
The president emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries.