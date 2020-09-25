Saudi Arabia allows repatriation flights to India

Saudi Arabia allows repatriation flights to India1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
- Air India Express would continue carrying passengers from Saudi Arabia to India but would not carry passengers from India to Saudi Arabia
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has resumed some flights to India, days after it said that flight services to and from the South Asian country remains suspended due to rising number of covid-19 cases.
Air India Express, the no-frills subsidiary of the national carrier Air India, on Thursday night tweeted that the airline would continue carrying passengers from Saudi Arabia to India but would not carry passengers from India to Saudi Arabia.
"Air India Express Vande Bharat Mission flights would continue to carry passengers on its flights from Saudi Arabia to India," it said.
"The Airline would not carry passengers from India to Saudi Arabia," the airline added.
Saudi Arabia had on Wednesday barred flights from India, Brazil, and Argentina where the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to spread fast. The kingdom’s civil aviation regulator General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca), however, did not say for how long the ban would continue.
Gaca has said any person who has visited India, Brazil and Argentina in the last 14 days prior to arrival in Saudi will not be allowed in except for those with government invitation.
