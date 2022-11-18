Saudi Arabia announces BIG change in visa rule for Indians. Details here

Saudi Arabia announces BIG change in visa rule for Indians. Details here1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
- The top leadership of both India and Saudi Arabia remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia on Friday announced a major change in visa rules for Indians. According to reports by agencies, Indian nationals will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.
According to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy, the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.
"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the statement said.
The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, it said.
The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom.
The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia has welcomed Riyadh's decision.
"Embassy of India welcomes this announcement and thanks the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its decision to exempt Indian Nationals from submission of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). It will provide much-needed relief to over 2 million strong Indian community in KSA," the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia tweeted.
India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural, and defence fields.
The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Saudi Arabia during which he reviewed all aspects of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues.
During Jaishankar's visit, several areas were identified for further enhancing bilateral cooperation such as food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, the defence industry, and entertainment.
