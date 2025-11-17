Saudi Arabia bus accident: 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead in tragic crash; check helpline numbers here

The Telangana Chief Minister's office released a set of helpline numbers to provide information to the families and relatives of those involved in the bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia on Monday. At least 42 pilgrims are feared to be dead in the accident.

Advertisement

According to the Telangana CMO, several residents from Hyderabad were on the bus travelling from Mecca to Madina when a passenger bus collided with a diesel tanker early Monday.

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.

Helpline numbers The Telangana CMO said A control room was set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation..

"A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives," the CMO posted in X.

Control Room Numbers:

+91 79979 59754

Advertisement

+91 99129 19545

Meanwhile, a 24x7 Control Room was also set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate General posted on X, sharing contact details of the Helpline are as under:

8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301 (WhatsApp)

Helpline numbers

'Tragic' bus accident Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also condoled the incident, saying, "...42 Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire..."

Owaisi said he spoke with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and “he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter.”

"I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment," Owaisi said.

CM takes action The CM immediately ordered the CS and DGP to find out the full details, reacting immediately to preliminary information that the accident occurred while the bus was traveling from Mecca to Medina, and that residents of Hyderabad were also among those involved.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.