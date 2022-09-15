This country has overtaken Russia to be India's No. 2 oil supplier in August2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 02:17 PM IST
This country has taken over Russia to be India's No. 2 oil supplier in August.
In the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February, India has replaced China as Russia's second-largest oil importer. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia replaced Russia as India's second-largest oil exporter in August after a three-month hiatus while Iraq continued to hold the top spot.