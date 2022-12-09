Saudi Arabia seeks drugs from India1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:06 PM IST
NEW DELHI : In what will add heft to India’s credentials as ‘pharmacy of the world’, Saudi Arabia has reached out to the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) to help achieve drug security for the Gulf nation. The move bears significance as Saudi Arabia is traditionally a major energy supplier to India.