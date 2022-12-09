Saudi Arabia seeks drugs from India

“Saudi Food and Drugs Authority (SFDA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is inviting Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals manufacturers to participate in achieving drug security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There are a number of pharmaceutical products that are not present in the Kingdom despite the local market’s requirement for them," said Daara Patel, Secretary General, IDMA to member companies in a letter seen by Mint. “This is for the first time we have received such request from the Gulf nation. Now, we have shared the list of the pharma items to our member companies However, Saudi FDA have not shared the quantity of these items; how much they want. So, I have written to them to let us know the quantity of each product," Patel said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}