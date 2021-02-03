Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:18 AM IST
- The suspension includes travellers who transited through the banned countries within the 14 days prior to their journey to the country
- According to Johns Hopkins University, the kingdom has so far recorded over 368,639 COVID-19 cases and 6,383 deaths
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people from 20 countries on Tuesday, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical professionals, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension which begins from Wednesday includes travellers who transited through the banned countries within the 14 days prior to their journey to the country, The News International reported.
"The source added that the citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter the Kingdom in accordance with the precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health," Al Arabiya quoted the Saudi Press Agency.
The countries which have been included in the suspension are the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey, as well as the US, Sweden, Brazil, Britain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Argentina, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the kingdom has so far recorded over 368,639 COVID-19 cases and 6,383 deaths.
