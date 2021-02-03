OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India
Saudi Arabia has already taken unprecedented measures to support its finances, including tripling value-added tax, increasing import fees, and canceling some benefits for government workers. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia has already taken unprecedented measures to support its finances, including tripling value-added tax, increasing import fees, and canceling some benefits for government workers. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:18 AM IST ANI

  • The suspension includes travellers who transited through the banned countries within the 14 days prior to their journey to the country
  • According to Johns Hopkins University, the kingdom has so far recorded over 368,639 COVID-19 cases and 6,383 deaths

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people from 20 countries on Tuesday, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical professionals, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension which begins from Wednesday includes travellers who transited through the banned countries within the 14 days prior to their journey to the country, The News International reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People enjoy their weekend with the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Firms continued to shed jobs, as they have in most months since the pandemic began.

Indian services industry improved in January, job cuts continued

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Bengaluru: Indian Air Force's Tejas performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.

Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers from various professions fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

"The source added that the citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter the Kingdom in accordance with the precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health," Al Arabiya quoted the Saudi Press Agency.

The countries which have been included in the suspension are the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey, as well as the US, Sweden, Brazil, Britain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Argentina, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the kingdom has so far recorded over 368,639 COVID-19 cases and 6,383 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout