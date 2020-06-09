Saudi company operates chartered flights to send home 1,600 Indians

A company official told PTI that a total of 2,000 employees from various countries in the Indian subcontinent are being repatriated out of which Indians are 1,665. He said 12 Chartered flights have been engaged to carry out the repatriation exercise to the Indian subcontinent. Director of Expertise Contracting Company, K S Shaikh said the 20-year-old Expertise group, one of the largest conglomerates in the GCC operating in petrochemical and heavy equipment sectors, has got more than 10,000 employees and their family members in the Gulf, mainly in Jubail, one of the largest industrial cities.