Saudi cuts Asian Premium after India taps Russian oil
Asian premium is an extra amount levied by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) from Asian countries above the actual selling price.
NEW DELHI : Saudi Arabia, the world’s second largest oil producer, has slashed the premium charged on exports to India while many others have discontinued it altogether, a person aware of the matter said, after India began sourcing the bulk of its energy requirements from Russia.