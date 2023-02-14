Saudi looks to attract Indian tourists
Saudi Arabia is exploring ways to boost its appeal as a favoured tourist destination for Indian visitors, including setting up dedicated visa centres, increasing the number of direct flights, and simplifying visa procedures
MUMBAI : Saudi Arabia is exploring ways to boost its appeal as a favoured tourist destination for Indian visitors, including setting up dedicated visa centres, increasing the number of direct flights, and simplifying visa procedures.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×