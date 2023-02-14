Saudi looks to attract Indian tourists

Talking on the sidelines of an event hosted by STA to officially announce the partnership, Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC president of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said in 2022, close to 1 million Indians visited the nation, out of which one-third came for leisure. “We have close to 3 million Indians living in Saudi, so a lot of tourists come to meet family and friends. Last year, we had 300,000 tourists coming for leisure, and we want to increase that number. As part of our Vision 2030, we want India to be the leading tourism source market for Saudi," he said.