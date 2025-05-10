Saudi says making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan ‘through dialogue and diplomatic channels’

Saudi Arabia early on Saturday announced that it is working to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations and encourage the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".

The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.

Saudi minister visits India amid the conflict with Pakistan Amid the escalating tensions between the neibhours, Saudi minister Al-Jubeir travelled to New Delhi on Thursday on an unannounced visit and discussed the current situationn with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Later, Jaishankar posted about the meeting with the Saudi leader saying, “A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning”

He added, “Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism,” refering to the India’s military strikes on Wednesday that targeted terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Friday, the Saudi minister visited Islamabad, where he held talks with Pakistan's top leadership.

Tensions between the two neighbours increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.