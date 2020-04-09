Saudi wealth fund takes stakes in European oil majors: Dow Jones1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 05:44 AM IST
Stakes were bought by the Public Investment Fund on the open market in recent weeks, and the fund may continue to make stock purchases
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund has taken stakes worth about $1 billion in European oil majors Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Eni, Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.