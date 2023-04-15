Saudia Airlines makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to windshield cracks

Saudia Airlines makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to windshield cracks1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, news agency ANI reported. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm (IST).
Before the landing, the Airport had made all the necessary arrangements.
Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.
Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag. The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.
The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.
Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
