Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra say went to Thailand for ‘work-related reasons’ after Goa nightclub fire, denied interim relief

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora where a massive fire killed 25 people, have informed a Delhi court on Wednesday, 10 December, that they flew to Thailand for “work-related reasons” and wish to come back to India. They have informed the Rohini court that they now wish to return to India to cooperate with the Goa nightclub fire case investigation, but fear custodial action.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have also sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after they return to Delhi from Phuket, Thailand. They have also sought interim protection from arrest, which they were denied.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the transit anticipatory bail of the accused persons, sought a response from Goa on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the two brothers and set the next date of hearing for Thursday, 11 December.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against the two brothers who fled to Thailand a few hours after the tragedy at their nightclub. At least 25 people, including 11 staff members and 4 tourists, were killed in the inferno.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was taken into custody and brought to Saket court. As he was brought to Delhi's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch, Ajay Gupta, wearing a mask to cover his face, said that he was “only a partner” in the nightclub.

“A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after Goa Police failed to find him in Delhi during their first search. He was later located at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself citing spine-related medical issues. After the medical clearance, he was detained and brought to the Crime Branch office for further procedures,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

So far, the Goa Police has arrested five staff members of the nightclub – chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli – in connection with the tragedy.