The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das had received a show-cause notice over inconsistencies in the place of birth mentioned in his passport. The notice was issued following inputs from the relevant authorities, according to PTI.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai served the notice on Saurav Das on Monday, asking him to submit his explanation within seven days.

The clarification came after Das alleged that immigration authorities had stopped him from travelling to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend an Oxford University event and speak on the "cockroach movement".

Meanwhile, Das moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling overseas.

Jaiswal emphasised that applicants are required to provide accurate details while applying for passports. "Let me say that the passport application provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant," he said.

Explaining the procedure followed when inconsistencies are detected, Jaiswal said, "If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a show cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view," he said.

He further clarified that the notice against Das followed inputs from law enforcement agencies. "Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Saurav Das on November 23 seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth," he added.

PTI citing sources indicated that the CJP leader had obtained his passport from the Chennai Regional Passport Office, where officials subsequently flagged inconsistencies concerning his place of birth.

Jaiswal also said Das had been advised against using the passport until he submitted his response to the notice.

Meanwhile, Das claimed that immigration officials stopped him at the Delhi airport while he was completing departure formalities for his London-bound flight.

What did Das' lawyer tell the court? Representing Das before the Delhi High Court, his lawyer told the bench that immigration officials had prevented his client from travelling without providing any formal order or restriction notice.

"I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me. No LOC, no prohibition by any authority from letting me travel. I am seeking listing of a fresh petition today. I can still make it to the United Kingdom on November 27, which is where my arrangements are," Das's counsel submitted in the High Court.

The lawyer informed the court that Das's scheduled flight was on Thursday. Responding to the submission, the bench said, "Let it be (heard) tomorrow."

Das slams govt Earlier, in a social media post on Monday night, Das accused the government of deliberately preventing his UK visit to stop him from speaking to students at universities abroad.

"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," he said.

He further alleged that the authorities were apprehensive about his engagement with international academic institutions, adding, "Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!," he alleged.