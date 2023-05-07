During an IPL 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium three weeks ago, the attention was diverted from Royal Challengers Bangalore's impressive win over Delhi Capitals to two viral videos featuring former RCB captain Virat Kohli and DC's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly.

One video showed Kohli glaring at Ganguly in the dugout during the match, while in the other video, Ganguly skipped the line to avoid shaking hands with Kohli.

However, on Saturday after the RCB-DC match in Delhi, the two were seen engaged in a gesture that suggests they may have reconciled their differences. The gesture has since gone viral on the internet.

It is widely known that there has been a rift between Kohli and Ganguly for some time now. The conflict started in 2021 when Kohli resigned as T20 captain and was subsequently removed from his position as ODI captain, leading to a war of words between him and the BCCI administration, which was headed by Ganguly at the time.

Kohli later stepped down as Test skipper in January 2022.

Although there were no further reports of tension between Kohli and Ganguly, the incident at the IPL 2023 match in Chinnaswamy suggested that their relationship was still strained. This was confirmed when both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The anticipated rematch between Kohli and Ganguly at the RCB-DC match on Saturday did not happen as the two Indian cricket icons appeared to have reconciled.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly shaking hands!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cmnMSxVdJx — S. (@Sobuujj) May 6, 2023

Instead of continuing their rumored feud, they surprised fans by shaking hands after DC's victory at their home ground by seven wickets. The incident was noteworthy since it signaled a possible end to the tension that had been brewing between the two for some time.

Kohli, along with Ganguly, was involved in an unpleasant incident during RCB's game against Lucknow where he had a heated exchange with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and player Naveen-ul-Haq.

The BCCI fined Kohli and Gambhir 100% of their match fees, while Naveen had to pay 50% of his fees.