BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty in a hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pains earlier in the day. According to the fresh reports from the hospital, Ganguly is now "stable" and "completely conscious."

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," informed said Dr Aftab Khan, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, where the BCCI president is being treated.

Ganguly suffered a "mild" heart attack earlier in the day and was rushed to Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata after complaints of "uneasiness."

"He had an acute myocardial infarction (MI) but is stable now. He is stable haemodynamically and has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin," the hospital had said earlier.

A myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

According to an earlier account attributed to a doctor at the same hospital, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

A heart attack is a circulation problem and sudden cardiac arrest is caused due to an "electrical" issue.

Primary angioplasty, also called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), is a procedure which treats blockages within the coronary arteries and improves blood flow to the heart.

The doctors at the hospital said Ganguly felt chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gymnasium.

He has a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease, a condition of recurring chest pain or discomfort that occurs when a part of the heart does not receive enough blood. This condition occurs most often during exertion or excitement, when the heart requires greater blood flow.

A team of five doctors has been constituted to supervise his treatment, hospital sources said to PTI.

"When he was brought to the hospital this afternoon his clinical parameters were within normal limits. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding to well to treatment," a statement released by the hospital said.

The former left-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2008, played 113 tests and 311 one-dayers and led India to 21 test wins.

