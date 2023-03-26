Saurus crane sparks political debate in Uttar Pradesh. Here's why

Saurus crane sparks political debate in Uttar Pradesh. Here's why3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
A Sarus crane that a UP man was looking after for a year, was confiscated by the forest department. The authorities also issued a notice and filed a case against the man, amid opposition from Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav
A Sarus crane was found lying unconscious in the field in Mandhaka village near Amethi town in Uttar Pradesh. The young man who found the bird in 2022 thought, it was dead. Arif Khan Gurjar on a closer look soon realised soon that it was still breathing and decided to take it home.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×