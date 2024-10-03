’Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn’t against cow slaughter’: Karnataka minister D Gundu Rao’s remarks draw BJP, grandson’s fire

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that VD Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter. BJP, Savarkar grandson's have came down heavily at Rao and the Congress

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
'Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn't against cow slaughter': Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's remarks draw BJP, grandson's fire
’Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn’t against cow slaughter’: Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s remarks draw BJP, grandson’s fire

Congress leader and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter, PTI reported on Thursday.

“Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin, he consumed meat and openly promoted eating meat,” PTI quoted the Karnataka minister as speaking at a book launch of the Kannada version of "Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India" by journalist Dhirendra K. Jha in Bengaluru.

"Savarkar was modernist in that way but his fundamental thinking was different. Some people said he used to eat beef and he was openly propagating eating beef, so that thinking is different. But Gandhiji had a lot of belief in Hinduism and was conservative in that but his actions were different because he was democratic in that way,” the minister added .

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn’t against cow slaughter’: Karnataka minister D Gundu Rao’s remarks draw BJP, grandson’s fire

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,681.00
    03:29 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -45.15 (-2.62%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,814.80
    03:29 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -115 (-3.93%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:29 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Tata Motors share price

    929.10
    03:29 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -36.25 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.05
    03:21 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    324.95 (6.71%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.10
    03:21 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    19.85 (5.77%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,741.85
    03:21 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    141.8 (5.45%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    815.40
    03:21 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    40.2 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.