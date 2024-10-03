Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  'Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn't against cow slaughter': Karnataka minister D Gundu Rao's remarks draw BJP, grandson's fire

'Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn't against cow slaughter': Karnataka minister D Gundu Rao's remarks draw BJP, grandson's fire

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that VD Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter. BJP, Savarkar grandson's have came down heavily at Rao and the Congress

'Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn't against cow slaughter': Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's remarks draw BJP, grandson's fire

Congress leader and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter, PTI reported on Thursday.

“Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin, he consumed meat and openly promoted eating meat," PTI quoted the Karnataka minister as speaking at a book launch of the Kannada version of "Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India" by journalist Dhirendra K. Jha in Bengaluru.

"Savarkar was modernist in that way but his fundamental thinking was different. Some people said he used to eat beef and he was openly propagating eating beef, so that thinking is different. But Gandhiji had a lot of belief in Hinduism and was conservative in that but his actions were different because he was democratic in that way," the minister added .

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.