‘Savarkar is not a national issue’, Sharad Pawar defends Rahul Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:07 AM IST
Sharad Pawar has said that more pressing issues in India that need to be discussed today.
Sharad Pawar spoke at the Press Club in Nagpur, stating that - while late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's sacrifice for India's independence struggle could not be ignored - disagreements over him should not be made a national issue today. There are more pressing matters to focus on, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.
