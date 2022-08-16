Tense moments prevailed at Amir Ahmad Circle, when one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of VD Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
Prohibitory orders were clamped in Karnataka's Shivamogga city on Monday after two groups entered into a heated argument over the installation of a banner with a picture Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at the Amir Ahmad Circle on the occasion of Independence Day.
Here are the 10 major points you should know:
1. Tense moments prevailed at Amir Ahmad Circle, when one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
2. Meanwhile, a person named Prem Singh in his mid twenties was allegedly stabbed by unidentified miscreants here when he was on his way home after locking the shop, and probe was on to ascertain whether the incident has any links with the aforesaid incident, police sources said. He is currently undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital.
3. Earlier, as part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's picture on the high mast light pole at the location, which was objected to by the other that wanted to install a picture of Tipu Sultan. Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the picture, police sources said, adding this led to a tense situation with a large number of people from both sides gathering there.
4. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.
5. Officials have installed the national tricolor at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.
6. BJP and Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's picture and wanted action against the other group for insulting their icon.
7. Authorities deployed additional forces in the area and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have taken all measures to maintain peace. "The incident should not have happened. I have ordered for strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb peace," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
8. Celebrating Tipu Sultan has become controversial in Karnataka, with the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) dubbing him a brutal king who persecuted Hindus and Christians, especially those who refused to convert to Islam.
9. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that nobody can ignore the role of VD Savarkar in India's freedom struggle. "Contribution of every freedom fighter plays a significant role for independence, so we cannot ignore Savarkar's role too. We need not depict someone inferior or superior," said the Shiv Sena leader.
10. In a similar case, The Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.
