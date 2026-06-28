‘Save rainwater': PM Modi makes eco-friendly appeal in Mann Ki Baat — From Hargila bird to clay idols | Top 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 135th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, where he made environment-friendly appeal and urged citizens to conserve every drop of rainwater. He lauded efforts of thousands of rural women to protect endangered 'Hargila bird' species and at the same time urged people to choose clay idols over Plaster of Paris (PoP) products to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.
- Elaborating on landmark moments for Indian navy, he added, “Recently, I got the opportunity to participate in a Navy-related programme in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Shanshak and INS Agrya were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. From the design to manufacturing of these ships, everything is indigenous.”
- PM Modi also touched the topic of the revival of ancient tradition of 'Shastrarth' by the Nalanda University and stated, “The practice of patiently listening to and understanding ideas of others also comes from this Shastrarth process. I am glad that Nalanda University has made it a part of its convocation ceremony.”
- Commending Central Sanskrit University's B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. PM Modi said that the course will prepare the youth for new age technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage. According to him, this move will “facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitization and preservation of our ancient texts and manuscripts.”
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)