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‘Save rainwater': PM Modi makes eco-friendly appeal in Mann Ki Baat — From Hargila bird to clay idols | Top 10 updates

PM Modi emphasised environmental conservation in the 135th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, encouraging rainwater conservation and praising rural women for their work on the endangered Hargila bird. He also advocated for clay idols over Plaster of Paris for Ganesh Utsav celebrations. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Jun 2026, 02:55 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve rainwater and praised rural women's efforts to protect the Hargila bird.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve rainwater and praised rural women's efforts to protect the Hargila bird.(DPR PMO)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 135th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, where he made environment-friendly appeal and urged citizens to conserve every drop of rainwater. He lauded efforts of thousands of rural women to protect endangered 'Hargila bird' species and at the same time urged people to choose clay idols over Plaster of Paris (PoP) products to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

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Top 10 points from PM Modi's address

  • Addressing the nation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the prime minister urged citizens to conserve every drop of rainwater and said, “Water conservation is a must! We must save every single drop of rainwater. We cannot let the momentum of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign slacken in the slightest. So, I urge you specially: let us come together to save every drop of rain.” To strengthen water conservation efforts across the country, he also called for renewed public participation in the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign.

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  • He detailed how endangered hargila, a scavenger bird, which was once known as a bird of ill omen has now become the identity of villages in Assam. Suggesting that hargila plays a vital role in keeping nature clean, he said, “It was considered inauspicious in certain parts of Assam. People disliked seeing it in their vicinity. Often, trees housing 'Hargila' nests were even cut down.” He lauded efforts of biologist Purnima Devi Barman who helped in mobilising rural women for this cause and are now called ‘Hargila Army’.
  • PM Modi lauded creativity and role of Meghalayan community in preserving biodiversity. Explaining how these people live in harmony with nature, he highlighted Meghalaya's unique root bridges. "These bridges are not built in a matter of days or years; it takes decades for them to take shape," he said, adding, “Over time, these roots transform into sturdy bridges. These bridges possess another unique quality: they are living bridges.” He further noted that India has sought UNESCO recognition for the unique natural structures.
  • The Prime Mister discouraged purchase of Plaster of Paris idols ahead of Ganesh Utsav. Urging people to celebrate the festival in an environmentally responsible manner, he said, “Please make an effort to ensure that the idol of Ganpati Bappa installed in your home, society, or neighbourhood is made from the soil of our own country and crafted by the hands of our own potters and local artisans.” He reasoned that clay idols dissolve naturally in water and does not pollute rivers, ponds and the environment.

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  • Further emphasizing how a community-led initiative transformed plastic waste into eco-bricks for public use, he described women-led campaign in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Biaora women “collect plastic waste and empty bottles from across the town themselves” and use them to make eco-bricks which are “being used to beautify public spaces. In Rajgarh, hundreds of kilograms of plastic have been recycled and put to productive use over the past few months,” PM Modi said.
  • PM also reflected on International Day of Yoga celebrations across the globe, saying the event once again demonstrated the world's support for India's initiatives. Highlighting India's achievement in the 'World Yogasana Championship' held in Ahmedabad, he noted, “This time, diverse Yoga events were held at over 2,500 locations across the globe.”
  • He also highlighted several milestones achieved by the country to become self-reliant, including maiden flight of the made-in-India C-295 aircraft this month. Asserting that domestic manufacture will increase employment opportunities, he said, "As many as 40 such aircraft are being built right here in India and this is giving new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector".

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  • Elaborating on landmark moments for Indian navy, he added, “Recently, I got the opportunity to participate in a Navy-related programme in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Shanshak and INS Agrya were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. From the design to manufacturing of these ships, everything is indigenous.”
  • PM Modi also touched the topic of the revival of ancient tradition of 'Shastrarth' by the Nalanda University and stated, “The practice of patiently listening to and understanding ideas of others also comes from this Shastrarth process. I am glad that Nalanda University has made it a part of its convocation ceremony.”
  • Commending Central Sanskrit University's B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. PM Modi said that the course will prepare the youth for new age technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage. According to him, this move will “facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitization and preservation of our ancient texts and manuscripts.”

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

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