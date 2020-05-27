Economic losses and covid-19 deaths could both be limited optimally if governments consider a mixed post-lockdown strategy of reopening low-risk sectors with younger workers, a study suggests.

Such a mixed policy could be of more help in balancing the economic and health tradeoffs rather than going for extreme measures, economist Carlo Faveroz and others say in a paper published in SSRN journal.

The authors evaluate the tradeoffs for five strategies, ranging from a 25 percent GDP loss but the fewest deaths in case of a yearlong full lockdown, to a zero GDP loss but the most deaths if the economy is opened fully. The study suggests the “optimal choice" would be one that leads to a GDP loss of about 5 percent and fewer than one thousand deaths per million population.

The mixed policies the study suggests include allowing some sectors to return to work, allowing only younger people to go to work in all sectors, and allowing younger people only in some sectors. The authors say such strategies could “reduce dramatically" the death counts with relatively minor GDP losses.

The authors also made calculations to estimate the GDP and death numbers for all strategies. A comparison of an all-work scenario in Lombardy, the worst affected region in Italy, and Veneto, a mildly affected region, shows that there would be more fatalities in the latter. This is because Lombardy recently invested in more intensive care unit beds after a severe covid-19 outbreak. However, in both regions the resulting fatalities would be above 35,000, the study said.

Attempts to minimize fatalities below a threshold figure by restricting work would mean huge economic, as well as social, mental and other health implications, the study said.

