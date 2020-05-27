Saving both lives and economy needs tradeoffs

The authors also made calculations to estimate the GDP and death numbers for all strategies. A comparison of an all-work scenario in Lombardy, the worst affected region in Italy, and Veneto, a mildly affected region, shows that there would be more fatalities in the latter. This is because Lombardy recently invested in more intensive care unit beds after a severe covid-19 outbreak. However, in both regions the resulting fatalities would be above 35,000, the study said.