Savirti Jindal, 8 other Indian women feature in Forbes Billionaire's list 2022

Savirti Jindal, 8 other Indian women feature in Forbes Billionaire's list 20222 min read . 09:02 PM IST
- Savitri Jindal with a net worth of $16.4 billion surpassed all other female billionaires to be marked as the richest woman in India
Forbes India has released the India Rich List for this year. While Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani has topped Forbes India’s 100 richest list in 2022, Jindal Group Chairperson, Savitri Jindal was listed as the richest woman in India in the Forbes Billionaire's list 2022.
Savitri Jindal with a net worth of $16.4 billion surpassed all other female billionaires to be marked as the richest woman in India. As per the list, the cumulative worth of India’s 100 richest is $800 billion.
A total of nine Indian women joined the global rich list this year. This includes Nykaa's Falguni Nayar at the 44th sport with a net worth of $4.8 billion. The Forbes list mentioned that the women billionaires featured in the global list were largely from the manufacturing industry.
Let's take a look at the nine women featured in the Forbes Billionaire List 2022
-Savitri Jindal (Metals and Mining)- Savitri Jindal is an Indian businesswoman and politician. With a net worth of $16.4 billion she is the chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group. She is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.
- Vinod Rai Gupta (Manufacturing)-With a net worth of $6.3 billion, mother Vinod draws her fortune from the family's majority holding in flagship Havells India. The company, which is run by Anil (pictured), makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators and washing machines.
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala (Finance and Investments)- Wife of late stock market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha has a net worth of $5.9 billion. She has replaced her husband and is ranked as the 30th richest person in India.
- Falguni Nayar (Fashion and Retail)- The founder and CEO of lifestyle and beauty company Nykaa has a net worth of $4.08 billion. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires.
- Leena Tewari (Healthcare)- The chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai, Tiwari has a net worth of $3.74 billion.
- Divya Gokulnath (Technology)- With a net worth of $3.6 billion Divya Gokulnath is an Indian entrepreneur and educator who is the co-founder and director of Byju's, an educational technology company.
- Mallika Srinivasan (Manufacturing)- Mallika Srinivasan is an Indian industrialist and is the Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, a tractor major incorporated in 1960 at Chennai, India. She is also the Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board constituted by the Government of India. She has a net worth of $3.4 billion
- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Health care)- The founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, has a net worth of $2.7 billion.
- Anu Aga (Construction & Engineering)- With a net worth of $2.23 billion Anu Aga is an Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker who led Thermax, an energy and environment engineering business, as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004
